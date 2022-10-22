Sergachev was credited with an assist Friday, but he earned another minus rating during the Lighting's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Sergachev needs to get back to playing a smart, responsible game. The 2016 first-round draft pick earned his third helper of the season Friday, but consistency has been evading his on-ice developments. Sergachev was a plus player during each of his previous six seasons, including a career-best plus-15 during 2019-20. The 24-year-old defenseman has twice compiled 31-assist seasons and looks like he will continue to add to his offensive approach. His defensive mindset may need a tweak or two, though.