Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Nets first two NHL goals in win
Sergachev scored his first two NHL goals in Thursday's 2-0 win over Columbus.
The first was a big boom from the left point that beat Sergei Bobrovsky clean, just inside the near post; his second was from the high slot on a nice feed from Nikita Kucherov. Sergachev has been playing his best hockey in his last couple games and now has six points in eight games. The Bolts need to decide if he stays or goes back to junior, but he looks like belongs right now.
