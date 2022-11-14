Sergachev collected two goals and two assists during the first period of Sunday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Sergachev became the first defenseman to register four first-period points since Toronto's Morgan Rielly accomplished the feat on Oct. 15, 2019. The 2016 first-round draft pick started quickly, beating goalie Darcy Kuemper on the first shot of Sunday's matchup. Sergachev's second tally, sandwiched between two first-period helpers, capped a four-goal frame. Sergachev added three shots, three hits and plus-2 rating against the Capitals.