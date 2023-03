Sergachev picked up two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Sergachev's points put him into a new scoring stratosphere with 42 (seven goals, 35 assists) in 59 games. His previous career mark was 40, set in his rookie year (2018-19). Sergachev is headed to his first 50-plus point season as long as he can maintain this pace.