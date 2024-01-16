Sergachev (lower body) isn't expected to be back until after the All-Star break, with a potential target date for his return being Feb. 7 versus the Rangers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

It sounds like Sergachev, who's already missed 11 games, will likely be sidelined for at least six more contests with his lower-body issue. Emil Martinsen Lilleberg will likely stick with the big club until Sergachev, who's picked up 19 points through 33 contests this season, is ready to return.