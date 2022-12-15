Sergachev (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Sergachev blocked a shot in the Lightning's last game, and it appears he'll need to sit out a game. Haydn Fleury appears set to retain a spot in the lineup.
