Coach Jon Cooper said that Sergachev (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Rangers, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

This will be the fourth straight game that Sergachev will sit out. He was hurt in the first stanza versus St. Louis on Dec. 19. The blueliner has two goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season. He could return to action Sunday versus Montreal. Consider Sergachev day-to-day.