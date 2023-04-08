Sergachev won't be in the lineup in Ottawa on Saturday as he is back home for the birth of his child.
Sergachev is having a career year, scoring nine times and adding 51 assists in 77 games. His spot on the first power play will be taken over by Victor Hedman on Saturday.
