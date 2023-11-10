Sergachev picked up an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
It came on the power play. It was Sergachev's 200th NHL assist. He recorded his first NHL point on Oct. 6, 2017 in a 5-3 win over the Panthers. All of his points have come with the Lightning.
