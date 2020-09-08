Sergachev posted an assist, four PIM, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Sergachev had the secondary helper on Ryan McDonagh's first-period tally, which stood as the game-winning goal. The 22-year-old Sergachev has struggled with consistency in the postseason -- he's at just five points in 14 playoff games. The blueliner has added 12 PIM, 33 hits and 25 blocked shots.