Sergachev posted two assists and four shots, helping the Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Sergachev picked up helpers on Alex Killorn's power-play goal and Nikita Kucherov's first power-play goal of the game. This gives Sergachev his second multi-point game in four games, picking up four points in the process. On the season, Sergachev has seven goals and 44 points in 62 games.