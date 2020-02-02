Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Offers helper Saturday
Sergachev produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.
Sergachev had the secondary helper on Steven Stamkos' second-period tally. The Russian defenseman is up to 26 points, 82 shots on goal, 77 blocks, 75 hits and 39 PIM in 52 outings. His point-per-game pace is nearly identical to his 40-point effort from 2017-18. Combined with solid non-scoring numbers, the 21-year-old makes for a solid choice in fantasy.
