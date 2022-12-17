Sergachev (upper body) will miss Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Sergachev will miss his second straight game with the injury he sustained Tuesday versus the Kraken. Haydn Fleury and Cal Foote will play on the third pairing while Ian Cole moves up the lineup to cover for Sergachev's absence. His next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs.