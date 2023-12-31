Sergachev (lower body) won't play Sunday versus the Canadiens, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Sergachev will miss his fifth straight game with the injury. His absence allows Haydn Fleury to draw another game in a bottom-four role, while Darren Raddysh continues to soak up most of Sergachev's power-play time. The Lightning's next game is Tuesday versus the Jets.