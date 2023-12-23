Sergachev (lower body) will miss Saturday's tilt in Washington, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Sergachev was injured Tuesday while blocking a shot in the opening stanza and was unable to return. He missed Thursday's game versus Vegas, but he could be ready to go after the holiday break. Sergachev was two goals, 19 points and 69 blocked shots in 33 games this season.
