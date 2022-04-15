Sergachev picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

He set up the game-winning goal by Anthony Cirelli. Sergachev has 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) on the season, but his earlier offensive pace has slowed significantly. In his first 51 games, he had 31 points, but his pace has dropped to four points (one goal, three assists) in his last 19 games. Sergachev has still fired 39 shots, laid 33 hits and blocked 29 shots in that span, so he's still contributing across a number of fantasy categories.