Sergachev picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-0 win over Columbus. He snapped a five-game point drought.

Sergachev is the NHL's top-scoring rookie defender and 11th overall with 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists). That ties the 19-year-old (!) with none other than Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang.

