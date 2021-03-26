Sergachev produced an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Sergachev has sputtered on offense a bit lately with just three helpers in his last seven outings. The Russian blueliner has been solid throughout the year with 22 points, 62 shots, 45 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-9 rating in 33 contests. He'll likely continue to chip in regularly in a top-four role.