Sergachev (lower body) was put on long-term injured reserve Thursday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Sergachev was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, but the Lightning needed cap space to recall defensemen Sean Day and Declan Carlile from AHL Syracuse. Sergachev will be eligible to return as early as Jan. 13 versus Anaheim. Sergachev has missed the last six games after he was injured Dec. 19 versus St. Louis. He has two goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season.