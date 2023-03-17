Sergachev put up two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey on Thursday.

It was his fourth, two-assist game in his last six contests. Sergachev has become the Bolts' go-to offensive defender this season, ahead of Victor Hedman. The 24-year-old has 44 assists (51 points), including 22 on the power play, in 67 games. Hedman has 43 points, including 12 PPP, in 64 games.