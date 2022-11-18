Sergachev had two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

He has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a three-game point streak. Sergachev's game has taken a massive step forward in all zones. His 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 17 games this season make him the top Bolts' scorer from the blue line. And put him squarely in the top-10 scoring list for defenders.