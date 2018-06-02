Sergachev scored three of his five playoff points this season on the power play.

Exactly 40 per cent (16) of the rookie defender's 40 regular-season points came with the man advantage. Sergachev finished fourth on the Bolts in power-play production, behind only forwards Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, and defender Victor Hedman. He'll be hard-pressed to make a significant jump in production in just his second year, but he'll soon be a perennial 55-point player. For keeper leagues, he's fantasy gold, but he could be slightly overpriced in single-year drafts in September.