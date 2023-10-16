Sergachev has one assist and a minus-5 rating in three games this season.

Sergachev is logging heavy ice time, but coach Jon Cooper has moved Victor Hedman back to PP1 over him, at least to start the season. The Bolts have struggled to stop opponents without Andrei Vasilevskiy guarding the blue paint behind them. That means increased pressure on all Bolts' skaters and especially the defenders. Sergachev should get his points, but the next couple months could be challenging for his managers to navigate.