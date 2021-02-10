Sergachev registered three assists and four shots to go with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Nashville.
Sergachev figured in on half of Tampa Bay's six goals, assisting on tallies by Steven Stamkos, Mathieu Joseph and Yanni Gourde, all at even strength. The 22-year-old has yet to light the lamp through 11 games following his 10-goal 2019-20 campaign, but he does rank second on the team with nine assists. Sergachev has managed to register three-plus shots in five of his last eight games, so the goals should eventually start to come.
