Sergachev had a pair of assists and four hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Sergachev helped out on Yanni Gourde's power-play tally in the second period and Alex Killorn's go-ahead goal in the third. The pair of assists snapped a six-game point drought for Sergachev. The Russian blueliner now has nine points (four on the power play), 46 shots and 55 hits through 23 games.