Sergachev (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Sergachev departed Thursday's game versus the Flyers due to the undisclosed issue, but it's apparently not a concern moving forward. The third-year blueliner has supplied 12 assists over 37 games during the 2018-19 season, but he has yet to break through with a goal despite 66 shots on net. It seems like just a matter of time for Sergachev, who recorded nine goals over 79 contests last season.