Sergachev had a goal, an assist and three shots in 15:37 of ice time in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Avalanche. He also added two hits and a blocked shot.

The 19-year-old defenseman has been on fire recently, posting four points, 12 shots, and six blocks over his last four outings. Sergachev often averages over two minutes of power-play time, too, adding further upside to his cross-category production. Look for him to continue producing as part of a high-scoring Tampa Bay squad.