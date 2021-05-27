Sergachev posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Sergachev cleared the puck in the first period, and Tyler Johnson rushed down the ice to negate icing before setting up Patrick Maroon for the goal. The assist was Sergachev's second in six games in the series. The Russian blueliner added 17 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and 10 shots on net.