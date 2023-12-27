Sergachev (lower body) won't be available for Wednesday's game versus Florida, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Although Sergachev will miss a third straight game Wednesday, the Lightning are hopeful he'll be ready to return Saturday against New York or Sunday versus Montreal before the calendar flips to 2024. Haydn Fleury will likely continue to fill a spot in the lineup until Sergachev is ready to return.