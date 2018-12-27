Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Revolving door on third pairing
Sergachev practised on the third pairing Thursday.
The bottom pairing has been a revolving door, but Sergachev has still managed to play in 36 games this season. While his production has been disappointing (12 assists), Sergachev's game continues to grow. The long-term investment remains strong, but short-term he needs to be on your bench.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Will watch from press box•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Running in quicksand•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Warming trend continues•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Growing game on third pairing•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Powerful producer with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...