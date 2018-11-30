Sergachev put up his eighth assist of the season Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Sergachev remains goalless on the season and his eight points in 25 games are a long way off his remarkable 40-point rookie season. We're pretty sure he's much more than Tyler Myers, who has never been able to come close to the heights of his rookie stanza. Sergachev's all-round game and skating should allow him to adapt to the NHL's speed. But right now, he's struggling to simply stop sinking in quicksand. Sergachev just isn't delivering enough fantasy value to merit rostering him.