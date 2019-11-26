Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Scores again
Sergachev scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
After going 18 games without a goal, Sergachev has two in three games. The 21-year-old defenseman is finding his groove and has points in three straight games. Sergachev also dished out a pair of hits in the win.
