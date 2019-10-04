Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Scores more than all other Bolts
Sergachev led all Tampa Bay scorers Thursday night in a 5-2 win over Florida. He picked up three assists.
Check your wire just in case he's still out there -- he was overlooked in some formats because his offence took a step back in 2018-19. But Sergachev looks like the player we all saw at the World Championship -- the player who took his game to new heights. Yes, Kevin Shattenkirk's arrival complicates Sergachev's role on the second power-play unit. But with efforts like this, the talented Russian will be hard to keep out of that role.
