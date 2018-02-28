Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Scoring pace slowed dramatically
Sergachev has not scored a goal in 29 games.
His last goal came Dec. 16 against Colorado. Since then, Sergachev has potted eight assists. In contrast, he had 20 points in his first 32 games. Sergachev remains an elite keeper, but his value in single leagues is plummeting.
