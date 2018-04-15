Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Seeing limited ice time in playoffs
Sergachev has one assist in two playoff games for Tampa Bay.
He's a great young defender, but his ice time is sorely sheltered. Sergachev played just 12:50 in Saturday's win, but 0:52 of it came on the power play. His future is bright, but this postseason will be a learning experience for the rookie, especially with Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh and Anton Stralman soaking up massive ice time.
