Sergachev (personal) is warming up and should play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Sergachev was awaiting the birth of his child, but it appears he's ready to play in the regular-season finale. With Victor Hedman resting, Sergachev should see big minutes in this contest.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Iffy for regular-season finale•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Ties career high in goals•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Back at practice•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Not playing Saturday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Extends point streak•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Looks good to go•