Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Sets up power-play goal
Sergachev registered a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 road win over the Golden Knights.
Sergachev sees the ice well, as evidenced by him collecting four helpers through the first nine games, but the Russian defenseman curiously isn't shooting the all that much. After putting 141 shots on goal through 79 games with the Bolts last year -- his first season in a full-time role -- Sergachev has just 12 shots in early-season action. He definitely isn't expected to carry Tampa's offense, but perhaps there will be more opportunities for the first-round draft pick (Montreal, 2016) since Victor Hedman is bogged down by an upper-body injury.
