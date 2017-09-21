Sergachev had a goal and went plus-3 in a team-high 22:16 against the Hurricanes in preseason action Wednesday night.

Sergachev is a gifted skater with great size who's ready for the NHL, but the real test for him will be the mental side of the game. Until he plays in NHL games, the Bolts won't know whether he can handle the pressure as a 19-year-old defender. His target is a roster spot on Opening Night -- so far, so good.