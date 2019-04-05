Sergachev picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Toronto.

Sergachev has stepped up in a big way with Victor Hedman sidelined -- he has seven points, including six assists, in his last five games. Sergachev's overall numbers look low relative to his rookie season, but it's clear his game has really grown. Fantasy owners should file his name away for next season and maybe sneak him onto their rosters.