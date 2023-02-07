Sergachev produced an assist Monday in a 7-1 loss to the Panthers.

Obviously, this was an ugly game for the Bolts, but Sergachev managing an assist on the lone goal serves as a subtle reminder of the outstanding campaign that he's having in 2022-23. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to six goals, 28 assists, 62 hits and 99 blocked shots through 47 games, plus he's registered 15 power-play points for a career-best pace in that key special teams spot.