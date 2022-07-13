Sergachev penned an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Sergachev will become the Lightning's highest-paid defenseman next season, earning more than Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman. The Bolts obviously have a lot of faith in the 24-year-old Sergachev to be willing to lock him down for the next nine seasons including the one year remaining on his current deal. While Sergachev is unlikely to ever challenge Hedman for the team lead in points, the youngster has consistently reached the 30-point mark in each of his five seasons with Tampa Bay.