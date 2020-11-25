Sergachev penned a three-year, $14.4 million contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Sergachev set a new personal best this year with 10 goals in 70 outings on his way to a third straight 30-plus point campaign. The 21-year-old defenseman also notched 13 of his 34 points with the man advantage despite primarily serving on the No. 2 unit. Looking ahead to 2020-21, there is no reason to expect any sort of drop off from Sergachev, so fantasy players should be looking to pick him up in middle rounds, especially in formats that prioritize power-play points.