Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Sitting Saturday
Sergachev is a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Sharks.
Sergachev's a talented offensive player who still has a lot of learning to do in his own end, and Tampa Bay can't afford many defensive gaffes against a San Jose team that ranks third in the league with 3.57 goals per game. Braydon Coburn will sub in on the Tampa Bay blue line.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Tallies rare goal•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Flashes offensive skills in win•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Ready to roll Saturday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Banged up during win•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Revolving door on third pairing•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Will watch from press box•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...