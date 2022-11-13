Sergachev (undisclosed) is expected to play Sunday against Washington, Eduardo A. Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sergachev was on the ice for the morning skate after blocking a shot Friday versus the Capitals. Tampa Bay won't have blueliners Cal Foote (upper body) and Erik Cernak (undisclosed) in the lineup, so Sergachev could see some additional playing time.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Injured while blocking shot•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Exponential growth in game•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Two-point night Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Needs more in-game pluses•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Leads team in blocks•