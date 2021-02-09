Sergachev registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Sergachev set up Anthony Cirelli's second goal of the game, which also stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old Sergachev has done quietly well on the scoresheet with six helpers and a plus-7 rating through 10 games. The Russian rearguard has added 17 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocks and eight PIM this season.