Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Snaps eight-game point slump
Sergachev scored his third goal of the season in Thursday's 6-0 win over Dallas.
It snapped an eight-game point slump. Sergachev will be hard-pressed to hit the 30-point mark this season. Sophomore slumps are pretty standard for the majority of NHLers and especially for young defenders. Sergachev might not help you in a single-year league right now, but his future is very bright.
