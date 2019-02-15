Sergachev scored his third goal of the season in Thursday's 6-0 win over Dallas.

It snapped an eight-game point slump. Sergachev will be hard-pressed to hit the 30-point mark this season. Sophomore slumps are pretty standard for the majority of NHLers and especially for young defenders. Sergachev might not help you in a single-year league right now, but his future is very bright.