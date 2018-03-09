Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Snaps eight-game point slump
Sergachev picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Rangers.
The points snapped an eight-game point drought, giving Sergachev 33 points on the season. While his production has slowed in the second half, the teenage stud and his all-around game are at the top of the rookie blue line class in 2017-18.
