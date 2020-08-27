Sergachev scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over Boston. He also had four shots and four hits.

Sergachev unleashed a one-timer from the point early in the second period to push Tampa Bay's lead to 3-0. He also collected assists on power-play goals by Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn, giving him a three-point night that put an emphatic end to his six-game scoreless streak. Sergachev had recorded just one assist in 10 playoff games prior to Wednesday.