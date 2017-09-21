Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Special skater sharp in preseason debut
Sergachev had a goal and was plus-3 in a team-high 22:16 against the Hurricanes in preseason action Wednesday night.
Sergachev is a gifted skater with great size who is NHL ready, but the test for him will be the mental side of the game. Until he plays NHL games, the Bolts won't know if he can handle the pressure as a 19-year-old defender. His target is a roster spot on opening night and so far, so good.
