Sergachev picked up an assist Thursday in a win over the Canucks and now has two assists in his last three games.

His ice time remains protected after a healthy scratch late last month. But Sergachev continues to sit in a tie on top of the rookie defender scoring list with New Jersey's Will Butcher; both have 29 points. And both young men sit in the NHL's top-25 scoring defenders overall. That's no small feat. Continue to throw Sergachev onto the ice for your fantasy squad. The next 30 games will be tougher than the first 50, but he should continue to produce reasonable offense for your team.